Sale contract confirmed for Spaghetti...

Sale contract confirmed for Spaghetti Warehouse in Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Commercial and residential property owner Sam Coury has a contract to buy the former Spaghetti Warehouse in Bricktown. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] An Oklahoma City commercial developer has a contract to buy the former Spaghetti Warehouse in Bricktown and has plans to convert it into either a hotel or offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dark. Tue MsNemo 2
Dark connect Tue MsNemo 1
Black gangs Jun 20 The Green Watch Dog 3
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 19 Jamie Dundee 4
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC