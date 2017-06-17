Road project moves one step closer

A road project that will provide access to and from Interstate 40 to Yukon could be constructed beginning as early as late 2019, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said at a public meeting Tuesday. The so-called Frisco Road project is expected to provide access to Frisco Road from I-40.

