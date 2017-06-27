Retirement, firefighters hired away force Del City fire station to close

City and fire officials say a "perfect storm" has led to the closure of one of two of the city's fire stations and response times could go up as a result. The city closed Fire Station 2, near S.E. 44th and Epperly, Monday after it became clear numbers of retiring firefighters and at least three firefighters hired by another metro fire department would create staffing problems, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.