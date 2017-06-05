Residents Evacuated As Crews Battle N...

Residents Evacuated As Crews Battle NW Okc Apartment Fire

12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Residents were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday evening. Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at the Village at Stratford apartment complex, located near N. Penn.

