Proposed sales tax increase to be aired in public hearing before Oklahoma City Council
The proposal is paired with a "statement of intent" that the proceeds -- estimated at $26 million per year at the outset -- be used to hire more police officers and firefighters. The quarter-cent increase would become a permanent part of the city's sales tax, if it wins the council's OK and is approved by voters.
