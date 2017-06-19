Proposed sales tax increase to be air...

Proposed sales tax increase to be aired in public hearing before Oklahoma City Council

The proposal is paired with a "statement of intent" that the proceeds -- estimated at $26 million per year at the outset -- be used to hire more police officers and firefighters. The quarter-cent increase would become a permanent part of the city's sales tax, if it wins the council's OK and is approved by voters.

