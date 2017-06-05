Project 180 in final phase but Oklahoma City's downtown street construction to continue

The last phase of Project 180 is set to get underway with completion promising to relieve downtown commuters of one of three irritants that have caused traffic headaches. Eric Wenger, director of the city's public works department, said the final and eighth Project 180 phase will include streetscape updates to Broadway between Main Street and Kerr, and Main Street between Broadway and EK Gaylord.

