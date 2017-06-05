Project 180 in final phase but Oklaho...

Project 180 in final phase but Oklahoma City's downtown street construction to continue

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The last phase of Project 180 is set to get underway with completion promising to relieve downtown commuters of one of three irritants that have caused traffic headaches. Eric Wenger, director of the city's public works department, said the final and eighth Project 180 phase will include streetscape updates to Broadway between Main Street and Kerr, and Main Street between Broadway and EK Gaylord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future 1 hr D C Burns White 4
Black gangs 5 hr bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 5 hr bomac 43
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 19 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed Jamie Dundee 13
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Wed TRUTH WINS OUT 9
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jun 6 Boot 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC