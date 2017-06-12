Proceeds from legacy production to fu...

Proceeds from legacy production to fund Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy's new drilling projects

An improved balance sheet and strong hedging activity has helped Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy Inc. continue its planned drilling activity despite stalling oil prices, CEO James Bennett said Thursday following the company's annual shareholders meeting. After shedding $3.7 billion in debt though bankruptcy reorganization, SandRidge has more than $100 million in cash and about $450 million on its fully undrawn credit line.

