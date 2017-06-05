Principal resigns amid Oklahoma City Public Schools investigation
Communications Director Beth Harrison would not disclose the nature of the allegations against Pearson, who was named Douglass principal in June 2015. "Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time," Harrison said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|15 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|17 hr
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Mon
|okimar
|38
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC