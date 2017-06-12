Police union advocates for more officers, says patrol ranks haven't matched Oklahoma City's growth
Oklahoma City's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 has introduced a website, www.protectokc.com , to advocate for more officers. The site's introduction says that while Oklahoma City's population has increased in the past 20 years, "the number of officers responding to 911 calls has not changed."
