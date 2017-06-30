Police say this woman may be possible witness in case involving murder of missing Oklahoma City man
Police are looking to identify a woman who investigators believe may be a possible witness in a murder case involving an Oklahoma City man who was reported missing shortly before his body was found. Investigators say Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral club, located in the 2300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. On June 13th, while searching for the missing man, investigators located Lopez's body below the river bridge, just south of roadway, in the 8800 block of W. Reno.
