Police release name of man shot to death at Meridian Ridge Apartments
Police have released the name of a man shot to death at the Meridian Ridge Apartments Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City. Timothy Niedo, 25, a transient, was shot and killed near the leasing office at the apartments about 11 a.m. Thursday at 6300 N Meridian Ave., police report.
