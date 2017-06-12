Police release name of man shot to de...

Police release name of man shot to death at Meridian Ridge Apartments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Police have released the name of a man shot to death at the Meridian Ridge Apartments Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City. Timothy Niedo, 25, a transient, was shot and killed near the leasing office at the apartments about 11 a.m. Thursday at 6300 N Meridian Ave., police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 10 William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC