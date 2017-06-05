Police release name of driver and passenger killed Friday in Warr Acres motorcycle crash
Carlos Garcia, 25, died in a crash at NW 51 and N MacArthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City, police said. Garcia was driving a motorcycle northbound on MacArthur Boulevard when a car headed southbound turned in front of his motorcycle, said Fire Chief Stephen Coy.
