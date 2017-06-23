Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after alleged suspects point out issue with car
On June 20, officers were called to a business in northwest Oklahoma City after a man told dispatchers he had been robbed. The victim told police that he went to a store in the 2900 block of N.W. 10th St. to cash his check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|Tue
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|Tue
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|Jun 20
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC