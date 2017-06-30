Police Investigate Death Of Man Found Inside Truck In Del City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside his vehicle near SE 44th and Sunnylane. Oklahoma City police responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. Thursday night, and when they arrived they found a deceased man in the vehicle.
