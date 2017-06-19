Photo of Mayor Mitch Landrieu Courtesy city of New Orleans
With the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities working to reduce emissions and become more resilient to rising sea levels, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at the annual U.S. Conferences of Mayors meeting in Miami Beach. The conference supported the Paris agreement, and according to preliminary results released Saturday morning from an ongoing nationwide survey, the vast majority of U.S. mayors want to work together and with the private sector to respond to climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Sat
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Fri
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|Dark connect
|Jun 20
|MsNemo
|1
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC