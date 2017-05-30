Partnerships help cities improve park scores
Cities that partnered with schools to improve playground access improved their rankings on this year's ParkScore, compiled by The Trust for Public Land. Bodine Elementary school in southeast Oklahoma City is an example of the trend - Bodine is getting a new playground that will serve neighborhoods that until now have not had a park where children can play.
