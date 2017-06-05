Partly sunny, high temperature near 8...

Partly sunny, high temperature near 82 Wednesday in OKC

11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A partly sunny day with a high near 82 in Oklahoma City is in the forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports. Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

