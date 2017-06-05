Paralyzed man dies after assault, police still investigating
Knocked unconscious from a brutal beating, Randy Ragains was admitted to the hospital June 1 and would never again open his eyes. Ragains, 51, of Oklahoma City, was in a coma for eight days before he died Friday morning from serious injuries police say he suffered during an assault.
