Paperwork filed to call Oklahoma City bond, sales tax election
Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson stamped the paperwork submitted by Oklahoma City City Clerk Frances Kersey to officially call Oklahoma City's Sept. 12 bond and sales tax election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|15 hr
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Sat
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Sat
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Fri
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC