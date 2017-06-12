Overnight death being investigated as homicide
A man was found dead at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex overnight and police are treating the death as a homicide. Lt. Jeff Flaggert said officers were sent to the Sooner Haven apartment complex, near NE 36 and Prospect Avenue, about midnight after a shots fired call was received.
