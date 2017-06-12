Overnight death being investigated as...

Overnight death being investigated as homicide

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A man was found dead at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex overnight and police are treating the death as a homicide. Lt. Jeff Flaggert said officers were sent to the Sooner Haven apartment complex, near NE 36 and Prospect Avenue, about midnight after a shots fired call was received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 10 William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at June 17 at 11:08AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC