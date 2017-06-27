Opportunities exist in Oklahoma for r...

Opportunities exist in Oklahoma for retail careers, despite a jobs decline

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

This development, the Northeast Town Center in the 1100 block of NE 36 in Oklahoma City, is leasing space to tenants including some retailers. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] While retail jobs growth in Oklahoma had been keeping pace with jobs across other sectors of the state's economy during most of the past decade, that number has been falling the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... 5 hr 7steps2hellKey 3
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) Tue dkt1961 144
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
Del City kids that murder (Mar '07) Jun 24 DC 07 Grad 98
News Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of... Jun 24 WOW 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Jun 24 Bishop Caractor 484
Dark. Jun 23 big Aj okc 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC