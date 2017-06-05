Oklahoma World War II veterans honore...

Oklahoma World War II veterans honored in film during deadCenter Film Festival

Three Oklahoma World War II veterans were honored in Bricktown on Saturday, immortalized in a film that showcased part of their stories and the story of the recognition they received decades after their service. James Clark, 92, Raymond Stover, 93, and Marvin H. Banta, 91, were among the last veterans to take part in flights to Washington, D.C. as part of the Oklahoma Honor Flights to see the National World War II Memorial, built nearly 60 years after the war's end.

