Oklahoma World War II veterans honored in film during deadCenter Film Festival
Three Oklahoma World War II veterans were honored in Bricktown on Saturday, immortalized in a film that showcased part of their stories and the story of the recognition they received decades after their service. James Clark, 92, Raymond Stover, 93, and Marvin H. Banta, 91, were among the last veterans to take part in flights to Washington, D.C. as part of the Oklahoma Honor Flights to see the National World War II Memorial, built nearly 60 years after the war's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|11 hr
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Fri
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC