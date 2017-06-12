Oklahoma Vice: Prostitution sting nets 7 on South Robinson
The Oklahoma City Police Department's Vice unit conducted an undercover operation on S. Robinson Tuesday night that netted seven arrests. All were arrested on suspicion of offering to engage in prostitution in the 3800 block of S. Robinson, near Draper Park.
