Oklahoma Vice: Police say 16-year old trafficked online

Police say two men and a woman conspired to prostitute a 16-year old girl, setting her up to meet with johns in an Oklahoma City motel room. During an undercover investigation, a detective from Oklahoma City Police Department's vice squad discovered photos of the underge girl using pseudonym "Lindsey" posted on the website Backpage.com.

