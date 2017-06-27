Oklahoma regulators, researchers release update on fracking-related earthquakes
Oklahoma regulators and researchers said Tuesday new protocols to manage and prevent earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing operations are showing positive results in the first six months. The update from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Oklahoma Geological Survey said regulators contacted oil and gas operators about 27 seismic events greater than magnitude-2.5 since the protocols were released in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC