Oklahoma company donates pet food to help abandoned pets at Oklahoma City shelter
Officials say the Shawnee Milling Company has pledged to donate 50 tons of its HI-POINT pet food to the shelter this year. "This gives us a consistent, high-quality food source to feed our animals and helps us use our budget to meet other needs of homeless pets," said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary.
