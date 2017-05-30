Oklahoma City's Paycom makes Forbes' Fast Tech 25 list
The payroll and human resources software company was ranked fourth on Forbes magazine's 2017 Fast Tech 25, a list of America's fastest-growing publicly traded technology companies. It was the first time that Paycom, Oklahoma City's fastest-growing publicly traded company, made the list, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 29
|notsweets
|7
|Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11)
|May 29
|87ttyum
|8
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|May 28
|Fugee81
|4
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|May 28
|Washington Post
|3
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC