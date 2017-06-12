Oklahoma City's Allied Arts exceeds $...

Oklahoma City's Allied Arts exceeds $3 million goal for 2017 campaign

Shianne Brown and Keshaun James from Life Change Ballroom dance during the Allied Arts 2017 campaign kickoff at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Allied Arts has exceeded its $3 million campaign goal.

