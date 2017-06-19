Oklahoma City Teen Arrested For Shining Laser At Police Helicopter
An Oklahoma City teen is looking at both a state and federal charge for playing around with a laser. Darren Williams, 19, of Oklahoma City was arrested Monday night and accused of pointing a laser at Air One, Oklahoma City Police Department's helicopter.
