Oklahoma City tax preparer, Edmond woman plead guilty to preparing false tax return
Deangelo Antoine McDaniel, of Oklahoma City, and Torie L. Adkins, of Edmond, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to preparing and submitting a false income tax return to the IRS. At his plea hearing, McDaniel admitted that as a tax preparer, he prepared and submitted to the IRS a fraudulent tax return for the 2012 calendar year on behalf of Adkins.
