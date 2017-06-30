Oklahoma City streetcars to run every 12 minutes
Scissortail, for the newly named MAPS 3 downtown park, likely will be among the 22 stops on the Oklahoma City streetcar line. [The Oklahoman file] Streetcars on Oklahoma City's main, or "D," MAPS 3 streetcar line would run every 12 minutes during peak service hours, according to details included in the operations contract with Herzog Transit Services.
