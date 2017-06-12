Oklahoma City school district to give pay raises to teachers, principals
The Oklahoma City School Board on Monday night approved retroactive pay raises for about 4,250 workers, with experienced teachers and principals set to receive the largest increases. The approved pay raises will cost the district $2.6 million - 75 percent of which would come from the district's general fund.
