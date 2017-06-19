Legendary actor Hal Holbrook will bring his long-running, Tony-winning one-man show "Mark Twain Tonight!" to Oklahoma City Oct. 7 as part of Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's 16th season. Photo provided Three state premieres and an acting legend in his hallmark role are on the slate for Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's 2017-18 season.

