Oklahoma City proposes changes to ordinances for 'menacing dogs'
An April dog mauling that left an Oklahoma City woman and her dog dead has prompted Oklahoma City officials to consider making changes to ordinances related to dogs running loose and those deemed menacing or dangerous. With the proposed changes, dogs found running loose and impounded by Animal Welfare would be spayed or neutered and microchipped, and the definition for menacing and dangerous dogs would be amended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds Available
|9 hr
|lexis
|1
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC