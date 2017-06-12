Oklahoma City proposes changes to ord...

Oklahoma City proposes changes to ordinances for 'menacing dogs'

An April dog mauling that left an Oklahoma City woman and her dog dead has prompted Oklahoma City officials to consider making changes to ordinances related to dogs running loose and those deemed menacing or dangerous. With the proposed changes, dogs found running loose and impounded by Animal Welfare would be spayed or neutered and microchipped, and the definition for menacing and dangerous dogs would be amended.

