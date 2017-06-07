Oklahoma City police officer arrested after allegedly hitting husband with curling iron
Kristi Cox-Brewer has been on the Oklahoma City police force for nearly four years. Her job is to uphold the law but now she's accused of beating her husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|16 hr
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 5
|okimar
|38
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC