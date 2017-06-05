Oklahoma City oilman indicted on four counts of filing false income tax returns
A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City has indicted oil field services company owner Francis Michael Bostick on four counts of filing false income tax returns, finding he failed to report more than $1.2 million in income over four years. Each of the four counts carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of $250,000.
