Oklahoma City man accused of arson, m...

Oklahoma City man accused of arson, maiming after allegedly setting friend on fire

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A man told police that he had been staying with 54-year-old Earl Norman Delano for a few days when Delano reportedly accused the man of stealing something, which he denied. That is when Delano became angry, poured gasoline on the man and threatened to light him on fire inside his Enid home, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 10 William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at June 17 at 11:08AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC