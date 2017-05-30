Oklahoma City Council deflects stop s...

Oklahoma City Council deflects stop signs appeal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After an appeal went nowhere, near-northside neighborhoods of Mesta Park and Heritage Hills will get more four-way stops. An Uptown 23rd barkeep, Ian McDermid, appealed that decision to the city council but, on Tuesday, the council deadlocked 4-4 on whether to hear the appeal, effectively settling the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) May 28 Fugee81 4
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? May 28 Washington Post 3
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC