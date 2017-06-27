Oklahoma City Community Foundation Awards More Than $300,00 To Charities
The Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $300,000 dollars to an array of organizations in central Oklahoma through grants and funds from The Services for Elderly iFund, Access to Health Care iFund, and the Wellness Initiative. The Elderly Fund program supports organizations that provide direct services for our community's older citizens who still live in their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Tue
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC