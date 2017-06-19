Oklahoma City Ballet gets new space -
At the 2016 Summer Intensive, one of Oklahoma City Ballet's restrooms stopped working. More than 100 students had to be bused to different restaurants to use their facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|4 hr
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Fri
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Fri
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Abc
|2
|Dark connect
|Jun 20
|MsNemo
|1
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC