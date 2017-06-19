OKCPD Seize Illegal Drugs And Firearms, Four Arrested
Oklahoma City Police and officers with the Santa Fe IMPACT team seized several drug related paraphernalia during a search warrant of a home in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers made the discovery near SE 21st and S. Sana Fe Avenue on June 21, 2017.
