OKCPD Arrests Second Suspect For First Degree Murder In May Shooting

Devon Bowman is now in police custody on a first degree murder count, alongside the first suspect arrested, 27-year-old Christopher Carter . Carter was arrested last week following a chase with police that ended after Carter crashed into a telephone pole.

