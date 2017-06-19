OKC superintendent recommends closing school 'in crisis'

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora is recommending the temporary closure of North Highland Elementary, the district confirmed Wednesday night. The school board will meet Monday night to consider closing the school at 8400 N Robinson for the 2017-18 year, which begins Aug. 1. Details of the proposed closure were shared prematurely with parents and staff by a board member, Chairwoman Paula Lewis told "I'm really disappointed that the information was shared with the public before the proposal was even final or even added to the agenda for board review," Lewis said.

