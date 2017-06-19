OKC City Council To Vote On Bond Issue For USA Softball Complex Renovations
The Oklahoma City council will vote today on the general obligation bond package, which includes pledging $27.5 million worth of renovations for the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. If the city passes the bond package, it will be on the September special election ballot for voters to decide on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark connect
|22 min
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|3 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC