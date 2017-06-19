OK State Election Board Allows Voters To Sign Up For Election Reminders
OK State Election Board Allows Voters To Sign Up For Election Re - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Oklahoma State Election Board announced a new service allowing voters to sign up for text or email alerts reminding them about upcoming elections in their county, said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. The GovDelivery service also allows voters to sign up for reminders to renew their annual absentee ballot requests.
