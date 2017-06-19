Officials Say Oklahoma Elections Not Hit By Russian Hackers
Oklahoma election officials say the state's voting systems weren't targeted by the Russian government last year despite evidence showing more than 20 other states were targeted. Oklahoma State Election Board spokesman Bryan Dean told The Oklahoman that there weren't any attempts to access Oklahoma's election systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|Tue
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|Tue
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|Jun 20
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC