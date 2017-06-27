Norman orthopedic practice pays $1.5M after audit finds billing errors
A Norman orthopedic practice and its owners have paid more than $1.5 million to the U.S. government to resolve allegations of false medical claims that they self reported, Oklahoma City federal prosecutors reported Monday. Prosecutors alleged Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, the Department of Veterans Affairs and TRICARE between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2015.
