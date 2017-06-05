New health center planned for Old Britton in Oklahoma City
Construction on the newest health care facility in Old Britton will begin Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony on the 35,000-square-foot building. Variety Care expects the facility to be finished next summer at 721 W Britton Road in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|8 hr
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Fri
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC