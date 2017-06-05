New health center planned for Old Bri...

New health center planned for Old Britton in Oklahoma City

Construction on the newest health care facility in Old Britton will begin Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony on the 35,000-square-foot building. Variety Care expects the facility to be finished next summer at 721 W Britton Road in Oklahoma City.

