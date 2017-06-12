New Fire Engine Fleet Hits Streets Of OKC
In an unprecedented purchase for the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 20 brand new engines are ready to respond to emergency calls. Firefighters say they've been waiting in anticipation for the past year and a half.
