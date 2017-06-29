New escape room uses unique marketing...

New escape room uses unique marketing strategy in Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

That's what The Escape OKC, 912 NW 23, wants people to think since they launched an interactive marketing campaign for their newest escape room - the Mokuzi Job. In the game, a new energy source has been used to start Mokuzi Enterprises, a giant energy company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Thu 7steps2hellKey 3
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) Jun 27 dkt1961 144
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
Del City kids that murder (Mar '07) Jun 24 DC 07 Grad 98
News Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of... Jun 24 WOW 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Jun 24 Bishop Caractor 484
Dark. Jun 23 big Aj okc 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC